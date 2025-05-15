Plans to convert a disused jewellery shop in Valletta into a cafeteria with outdoor seating have triggered objections from residents concerned about further encroachment on public space.

The application (PA/2640/ 25), submitted by Josue Tabone, proposes transforming the former Jasons Jewellery outlet at the corner of Merchants Street and Santa Lucia Street, including changes to the façade and the placement of tables and chairs in front of the premises.

The proposed outdoor seating would partly overlap with an area already covered by a permit held by neighbouring bar Bottega and extend slightly further towards the corner.

Should the application be approved, it would add to the volume of outdoor tables and chairs found at that crossroads. At the junction of the two roads, only a small space remains free of tables and chairs, otherwise, Merchants Street and the steps of St Lucia Street are packed with outdoor furniture.

Independent party Residenti Beltin objected to the proposal of having outdoor furniture, décor, structures, speakers, or appliances in any external public space.

The red box shows where the applicant plans on placing the tables and chairs. Photo: Planning Authority

'It's all about proper planning'

“Such additions by other establishments have already negatively impacted the surrounding environment, cultural, aesthetical and residential. Any consideration of adding more seats should be at any establishment’s internal property – it’s all about proper planning,” the group said.

The group had no objections to plans to turn the store into a cafeteria and plans to change the storefront.

Although the plan proposes changing the storefront, the storefront was assigned a Grade 2 scheduling status.

Valletta’s increasing encroachment of tables and chairs has become a hot topic for Valletta’s residents.

In March, a restaurant in Merchants Street left tables and chairs outside while a religious procession was passing through.

Last year, Residenti Beltin captured a video of an ambulance that was forced to squeeze past tables and chairs as it made its way down Republic Street.

The increasing obstructions forced activists and residents’ groups to march through Valletta’s streets to protest against tables and chairs taking up public space.