Malta’s vibrant cultural identity will take centre stage at Cairo’s historic Prince Taz Palace as part of global events celebrating 60 years of independence.

Scheduled for September 17, 2024, Malta Culture Day – organised by the Embassy of Malta in Cairo – will showcase Maltese art, music and film, offering a window onto the island’s rich heritage and its journey to sovereignty.

This celebration is one of several events around the world marking Malta’s 60th Independence anniversary. Niagara Falls will be illuminated in Malta’s national colours in Toronto, while London will host a special concert and networking event at St James Piccadilly.

Gatherings for the Maltese community and diplomatic representatives in Canberra, Doha, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Strasbourg will also be taking place. Additional cultural and diplomatic events will be held in New York, Brussels, Shanghai and several other major cities, ensuring Malta’s legacy is honoured on the global stage.

Malta gained independence from the UK on September 21, 1964, marking the end of centuries of foreign rule and the beginning of a new chapter as a sovereign state.

The Embassy of Malta in Cairo said: “The public is invited to experience the vibrance of Maltese culture and have a glimpse of the changing fabric of Maltese society, taking place in the 1950s and 1960s during Malta’s journey to independence.”

The event poster. Photo: Magna Żmien

At the heart of Malta Culture Day is an exhibition of 22 photographs by Maltese amateur photographer Guido Stilon, curated by the Magna Żmien project, which is dedicated to preserving Malta’s analogue memories. Stilon’s photographs, digitally restored, capture the transformation of Malta before and after independence, providing a visual insight into the country’s changing identity.

“It feels very good to be able to do this,” said Andrew Alamango, artistic director of Magna Żmien. “Stilon’s work fits perfectly in explaining what pre- and post-independent Malta looked like. It also helps that he had a personal connection with Cairo, having both visited and worked here.”

Complimenting the exhibition, the event will also feature a screening of Bejn is-Sema u l-Art, a short film by Maltese anthropologist Adrian Camilleri, which delves into the legacy of iconic Maltese folk singer Frans Baldacchino, ‘il-Budaj’. Originally commissioned by the Ritmu Roots Festival and produced by Festivals Malta, the film includes never-before-seen footage and explores Malta’s folk music traditions, which have evolved alongside the nation’s independence.

Adding to the cultural celebration, etnika, a group renowned for reviving traditional Maltese music, will perform live. Having toured more than 15 countries, including appearances at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival, etnika will bring their fusion of traditional and contemporary Maltese sounds to Cairo.

Malta Culture Day is made possible with the support of Investia, Marmonil, Methode Electronics, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt.