The NGO Graffitti called for effective reform and accountability as it marked the sixth anniversary of the racist murder of Lassana Cisse on Sunday.

The NGO held a football match, celebrating Lassana 's love for the game and the joy he brought to those around him.

He was murdered on April 6, 2019 in a racist drive-by shooting allegedly carried out by two off-duty Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) soldiers. Two other migrants were injured in the attack.

"Six years later, justice remains denied, and racism continues to dehumanise migrant communities in Malta," the NGO said.

"Lassana’s murder was not an isolated incident—it was a terrorist attack, intended to instill fear and division. The perpetrators pulled the trigger because they believed they would face no consequences."

Graffitti said that until Malta confronts racism with the urgency and seriousness it demands, and until every racist attack is properly reported, investigated, and prosecuted, this country would never be safe for all who live here.

The NGO called for accountability for Lassana’s murder and reform to root out racism from state structures. It also demanded an end to racist rhetoric that fuels hatred and violence.