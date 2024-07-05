Bank of Valletta has launched the BOV Club Student Package for 2024 in preparation for the upcoming post-secondary and tertiary scholastic years. This year, students who join BOV Club and open an account with the Bank, will receive an additional €60 when the first stipend is credited to their newly opened BOV account.

The BOV Club Student Package is the ideal stepping stone for all students embarking on their studies, opening up a world of banking services that will accompany them throughout this exciting new journey. The package includes the easy-to-use digital platforms – BOV internet banking and the mobile banking app – giving access to financing from anywhere at any time. It also offers the flexibility of a digital wallet service including Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and Google Wallet, giving technology-savvy students who embrace the advancements of today’s technology the convenience of fast and secure payment solutions.

Those who join BOV Club will enjoy even more benefits, with preferential rates on lending for further studies, purchasing a car, investing in a regular savings plan or trading stocks and shares. Through this package, students can focus on their studies, with the peace of mind of a financial partner that will be there for them throughout their journey and beyond.

The BOV Club Student Package is available to all full-time students aged between 16 and 30 who will be starting a new scholastic year later in 2024. The €60 stipend top-up is available to those new students who subscribe to direct credit their stipend with Bank of Valletta. Applying for a new stipend account can easily be done through https://join.bov.com. Students will only be requested to visit their preferred branch for the final sign-off to get their bank account activated. Further information on the BOV Club Student Package can be found here.