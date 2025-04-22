Calls are growing for the government to make Malta’s sex offender registry more accessible, following the arrest of two Maltese men in a major global child pornography investigation.

Earlier this month, two Maltese men aged 26 and 27 admitted to purchasing and uploading child pornography to Kidflix, one of the world’s largest paedophilia websites, which has since been shut down.

The site had more than 1.8 million monthly visitors and hosted over 72,000 videos.

Europol’s “Operation Stream” saw authorities seize more than 3,000 devices globally. Of the 79 people believed to have participated in the platform’s operations, two are Maltese nationals.

While the identities of the two men remain unknown at this stage, they could be added to Malta’s sex offender registry once sentenced.

But voices are increasingly questioning whether the current system is effective in safeguarding children.

According to the justice ministry, Malta’s sex offender registry currently contains the names of 137 individuals. It is not open to the public and is maintained by the Registrar of Civil Courts and Tribunals.

“Guardians, educational institutions, entities or organisations that offer or arrange services or activities involving the education, care, custody, welfare or upbringing of minors” have to file an application with the court to see whether an employee or a potential employee has been listed on the register.

That application is then forwarded to the attorney general, who has seven working days to reply. If the court approves the request, it identifies the information that may be disclosed and orders it to be communicated in writing to the applicant. The decision is determined by the Court of Voluntary Jurisdiction presided by a judge.

I don’t know what the point of a sex offenders register is if the public doesn’t have access to it

Opposition MP and PN shadow minister for children’s rights Graziella Attard Previ said the system needs to be easier to navigate – especially for organisations that work closely with minors.

“While respecting the privacy of those listed on [the] register, I understand that we should allow parents and guardians who are concerned about someone’s behaviour towards a child to formally ask the relevant authorities to confirm or deny that the person has a record of child sexual offences,” Attard Previ said.

She noted that a similar preventive procedure is already in place for domestic violence cases, whereby a person can make a formal application to authorities to verify if their partner has a history of domestic violence.

Attard Previ also pointed to the UK’s “Sarah’s Law” as a model Malta should follow. Under the UK law, parents and guardians can request information from the police about individuals who may pose a risk to their children.

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar also backed the idea.

“If Malta were to implement a similar system, we would simplify the current process and give greater peace of mind to everyone,” she wrote on social media.

“A protest is in order,” said one woman on the Facebook group Women for Women.

Another added: “I don’t know what the point of a sex offenders register is if the public doesn’t have access to it.”

A third woman commented: “And then they moan about false reports claiming they ‘ruin a man’s life.’ Not even when they’re proved and convicted are they made public, so whose life is really ruined?”

Responding to growing public concern, a spokesperson for the Ministry for Justice said: “While the ministry understands the calls for all names of offenders to be made public, this is not always in the best interest of the victim.”

They added that, unless specifically prohibited by the court to protect a victim’s identity, judgments are delivered in open court, published on the official website and not anonymised.

“Nevertheless, and as the ministry has and will continue to do so, we will analyse suggestions put forward, and legal developments occurring in different jurisdictions and put forward the necessary reforms to safeguard the rights of all citizens.”

This is not the first time that the public has called for access to the sex offenders registry to be made available.

In 2021, The Lisa Maria Foundation called for the sex offender registration law to change. They contend that the register is too cumbersome to be effective and want institutions that work with children to be given easier access to it.