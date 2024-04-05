Calypso Radio 101.8 will tomorrow be hosting a 24-hour marathon food drive aimed at supporting the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, which plays a crucial role in providing essential food supplies to approximately 300 families nationwide each week.

The marathon will start tomorrow at 5pm and run for 24 hours, concluding on Sunday.

Everyone is invited to contribute to this worthy cause by donating food items in bottles or packages to support the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. A comprehensive list of items that will be accepted can be found on www.calypsomalta.com.

Calypso Radio 101.8 is located on Valletta Road, Luqa, just across from the Transport Malta depot.