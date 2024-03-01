Food is meant to be enjoyed, and this ethos lies at the heart of Camel Brand, a local leader in the food processing and importing industry. Their commitment to delivering top-notch quality and taste in a diverse range of Mediterranean delicacies has firmly established them as industry pioneers. Upholding the highest standards of excellence, Camel Brand ensures that each culinary experience exceeds all expectations.

The journey began in the 1930s when Kalcidon Micallef started selling preserved salted food items from his cart and horse in Żebbuġ, Malta.

Camel Brand took a visionary step by relocating to a sprawling three-level premises in Ħandaq in 2019.

In 1950, his son Emanuel joined, introducing the renowned Ħelwa tat-Tork based on a cherished family recipe. This delicacy, adorned with the Camel logo, swiftly became a household name in Malta. As the years passed, the Micallef family expanded their product range, including local favorites like Bigilla, Hummus and Arjoli. The importation of high-quality products further established Camel Brand's leadership.

Encompassing over 7,500 square metres, this cutting-edge facility swiftly became a focal point of excellence in the local food processing industry. The move facilitated the integration of advanced production machinery and top-tier warehousing and logistics for both dry and chilled products, thereby fortifying Camel Brand's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Camel Brand Fine Foods range

In tandem with this significant relocation, Camel Brand also embarked on a strategic rebranding initiative. This involved refreshing its logo and elevating the image of several signature products, demonstrating the brand's dedication to staying current and resonating with evolving consumer preferences.

In 2024, the company launched the Camel Brand Fine Foods range, an extraordinary line of jarred delicacies, including Pitted Green Olives, Artichokes, Stuffed Cherry Peppers, Grilled Onions, Pistachio Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Minced Sun-Dried Tomatoes. This diverse selection seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, catering to the evolving tastes of modern consumers.

For more information about Camel Brand or Camel Brand Fine Foods, call 2146 6292 or visit camelbrandfinefoods.com or camelbrand.com.