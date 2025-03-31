Delegates from pilgrimage associations across 16 countries will be converging on Malta for a Camino conference that will be the first to be held outside Santiago de Compostela.

Brought over by the fledgling XirCammini, a local voluntary hiking organisation that focuses on the spiritual and historical aspects of ancient pilgrimage routes, the Camino Europa Compostela general assembly will be held in Rabat in May.

XirCammini is one of the first members of Camino Europa Compostela, a European-wide association, born of the Federation of Camino Associations, which goes back to 1987.

“Malta has been actively trying to position itself as a prime faith tourism destination for several years – justifiably so because it is a cradle of Christian faith, with routes tied to the apostolic visit of St Paul and also to the reign of the Knights of St John,” XirCammini founder James Portelli said.

The hiking group, which he set up in 2018, has grown from its “very humble start”, taking the international congress outside Spain for the first time in almost 40 years and attracting close to 100 delegates from 24 associations to Malta, he said.

“This will give us the opportunity to showcase the island and the heritage of the Knights of St John – and their connection with the Camino de Santiago – to the presidents of all the European delegations, the leaders and movers in their respective countries,” Portelli continued.

XirCammini, which focuses on faith and heritage Caminos, was driven by the fact that spiritual tourism had huge potential and that this sector of special-interest travel was getting a lot of attention abroad.

Participants on the Cammino di Sant’ Antioco, part of the Sardinia segment of the longest Camino de Santiago, which starts in Mdina. Photo: James Portelli

Supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and Heritage Malta, it has rolled out five walks since its inception, including the long-distance Camino Maltés de Santiago de Compostela, one of the longest Caminos de Santiago.

This walking trail stretches 3,600km, starting from Mdina and traversing Sicily, Sardinia and onto Spain, ending in the leading Catholic pilgrimage destination.

The Malta segment of the route – a 34-kilometre heritage trail from Mdina to Vittoriosa – includes a revived ancient route, dating back to the 16th century.

Since it was inaugurated in 2023, 700 pilgrims of over 15 nationalities from the US across Europe and Asia to Australia and New Zealand have walked the Maltese segment, Portelli said. Following in the footsteps of the devout, they go through 10 localities over some eight hours, with stops in chapels along the way. Among the participants are those passionate about faith-based heritage trails, as well as people who happen to be on holiday, hear about it and ask to join while they are here.

The revived 500-year-old pilgrimage is complete with a website, navigational app and signage, and was considered a “novel attraction” for locals and foreigners alike. Around four years in the making, the Universal Peace Walk AD1543, historically known as the Mixja ta’ San Girgor, was launched after the pandemic for modern-day pilgrims.

“We are constantly innovating to be ahead of the pack in faith and heritage, slow and green tourism in Malta and beyond,” Portelli said.

Close to 500,000 people walk the Camino de Santiago and obtain the Compostela Certificate each year. Despite its size, proportionately, the number of Maltese pilgrims to Santiago, compared to other nationalities, is relatively high, with over 400 visiting annually, he said.