A petition has been started to rally support for assisted voluntary euthanasia ahead of the conclusion of the government’s public consultation process next month.

The initiative, titled Għażla Dinjità, was created by former Labour Party deputy leader Daniel Micallef. He told Times of Malta that many people he had met appeared to support the proposal, but had not engaged in the consultation process.

“There is the ongoing public consultation, and I could sense that many people I meet are in favour of it, but did not participate, perhaps because they don’t know how,” he said. “So I came up with a simple form to show their consent to be part of the submission.”

The petition form explains that by signing, people will be authorising a submission favouring the introduction of Assisted Voluntary Euthanasia in Malta as part of the public consultation process launched by the Government.

Micallef said he felt the time was right to launch the initiative because the consultation had been ongoing for some time and the issue was being "overshadowed".

“For the last two weeks, I thought, why don’t we make a platform to bring awareness and to bring like-minded people together?”

Since launching the petition on Tuesday morning, around 200 people have signed it. Micallef described the response as “overwhelmingly positive.”

The government consultation process ends on July 2.

A MaltaToday survey showed that 49.1% of respondents support voluntary euthanasia, with 29.1% opposed and 21.8% undecided.

However, Micallef acknowledged that the pro-euthanasia camp lacked organisation. “Those who are in favour are disjointed,” he said. “The point of the petition was to bring people together and propel the message as a body.”

He contrasted this with those opposing euthanasia, who he said, "are organised and have existed for a long time.”

Last week, the Life Network Foundation, known for its opposition to abortion, launched a campaign against euthanasia, instead calling for improved palliative care.

Its initiative, titled Oqtol l-uġigħ, mhux lili ("Kill the pain, not me"), urges people to participate in the consultation via the platform oqtollugigh.org.

During a parliamentary session on Monday, junior minister Rebecca Buttigieg, who is overseeing the consultation, said around 500 submissions had been received so far, both for and against.