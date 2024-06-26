McLaren is hot-footing it to update its entire range. Its bombastic 720S has been given a power boost and transformed into the 750S, while the cross-continent GT has been updated into the GTS. The Artura, which was only recently introduced, is also getting a freshen-up to coincide with the release of this model – the Artura Spider.

Rather than just lopping off the roof, this Artura has been given a range of modifications and upgrades over the original car and they’ve been applied to all Artura models built from now on, too. We’ve been out to drive it in the south of France to see what’s what.

The Artura was a car plagued with difficulties in its early stages, but McLaren has looked to finesse the formula with both the Spider and the equivalent coupe. It’s not just a couple of visual tweaks, either; the hybrid powertrain has gained a power boost – more on that later – the transmission has been revised for faster shifts while the suspension and damping has gained a big revision to make the Artura even sharper to drive than before.

