Foreigners barred from working as cab drivers in Malta because they do not have an EU driving licence can take on work as bus drivers instead, due to an “anomaly” in the law.

Regulations introduced in July require non-EU nationals to have an EU driving licence to qualify for a Transport Malta-issued tag for Y-plate cars.

But the rules do not apply to bus drivers, resulting in third-country nationals who stopped working as cab drivers because of stricter rules telling their former bosses they will become bus drivers instead.

Malta Public Transport insists its recruitment procedures are “rigorous”.

When the new cab rules were introduced, the transport ministry said they aimed to better regulate the cab industry and ensure the service offered is safe and of the highest quality. Transport Minister Chris Bonett acknowledged there was an “anomaly” in the rule when asked about the issue by Times of Malta last week.

“No law is perfect,” he said. “Every law is done for the greater good, but afterwards, certain anomalies come out. This will be something we will look to address.”

Bonnet said discussions have already started on the way forward.

Sources said the law was not extended to bus drivers because of fears it would seriously affect Malta’s public transport system.

Previously, cab drivers could qualify for the Y-plate tag and have a period of one year to apply and obtain an EU driving licence.

Bus drivers can still be employed with an international bus driving licence (D), and also have a period of one year to get an EU driving licence.

However, Malta Public Transport said applicants must also have three years’ experience of driving a bus or heavy vehicle and complete a certificate of professional competence course before they can drive on Malta’s roads.

That course is theoretical and does not include driving instructions.

“Malta Public Transport has a procedure that is followed before any new driver is put in service to drive with passengers. This is applied without exception and is far more rigorous than the legal requirements,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Drivers with a valid D licence undergo an eight-week training programme which includes 35 hours of obligatory training that is required to obtain their Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC).

“The CPC is only issued by the authority for transport in Malta after the person passes a 90-minute multiple choice theory test, and another 90-minute case study test. Finally, another 30-minute demonstration test is also carried out by the transport authority, under the Motor Vehicles Driving Licences Regulations, the spokesperson said.

All bus drivers require a CPC irrespective of what licence they have, the spokesperson said, adding: “Therefore, the training and testing required to be a bus driver is far more rigorous than the training and testing required to become a cab driver.”

The spokesperson also listed a series of benefits that its drivers earn including a salary between €22,000 and €27,000 annually, excluding overtime.