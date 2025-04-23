Furious residents have raised concerns and slammed government plans to build a new hazardous waste incinerator in Magħtab.

"There couldn’t have been a worse place to build an incinerator on our island... ECOHIVE stinks of greenwashing. There is nothing green about this project. It is going to create emissions,” Naxxar resident Mark Micallef told WasteServ officials.

The proposed Thermal Treatment Facility (TTF) is expected to cover 18,185 square metres of what is currently agricultural land at the ECOHIVE complex, a project led by the government's waste management agency.

The proposed TTF will replace the current incinerator used to burn hazardous materials in Marsa.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), found that the facility will have a “negligible” impact on air quality. The report mainly found that the project will have a visual impact and result in the loss of agricultural land.

Virtual render of ECOHIVE's full complex. Photo: Planning Authority

Sacha Dunlop, a senior manager at the company that carried out the impact assessment, AIS Environment, said that according to projections, the Marsa plant is no longer able to keep up with waste management demand.

Although the facility will be built on agricultural land, Dunlop said that the land has low agricultural potential.

Dunlop added that the trees on the site will be transplanted.

The construction requires the excavation of 8,640 cubic metres of stone, but this will all be backfilled.

Defending the plans, Wasteserve CEO Richard Bilocca said that this new incinerator will handle Malta’s waste in the most environmentally friendly and efficient way.

Although he acknowledged reservations people have about incinerators, Bilocca said that this process is significantly better than placing all the waste in a landfill.

Build the incinerator offshore

Residents, on Wednesday, attended a public consultation meeting to offer their feedback and present any questions they have about the new project following the impact assessment.

Kicking things off, a Naxxar resident called the project a “cancer factory.”

He urged the government to consider alternative solutions, such as an offshore plant, which would not affect Malta’s dense population.

He further clarified that he does not want this plant to be placed somewhere else in Malta, but that an incinerator should not be in Malta.

“It was a nice presentation, but scrap everything and start over again,” the resident said.

Magħtab resident John Portelli, representing 380 residents, flagged that the EIA does not mention any population density charts showing which residents are going to be affected by the plant’s emissions.

Naxxar resident Mark Micallef, representing 260 residents, said that a simple calculation would show that the wind will carry the emissions all over the island.

Impact of all incinerators in one area needs to be studied

Naxxar councillor Joseph Spiteri and a St Paul’s Bay councillor both raised the issue that, until today, residents are exposed to the bad smells that come from Magħtab.

Spiteri queried why the impact assessment carried out only focuses on the impact of one incinerator and not the other incinerators burning non-hazardous material in the area.

More rendered images of ECOHIVE's complex. Photo: Planning Authority

“The current plans are monstrous. I don’t know how someone can say that there is no impact,” Spiteri said.

Also present at the meeting was Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, who comes from Naxxar, and flagged the risk of having all these incinerators together.

“There have been fires in the past. Imagine there is a fire with all those incinerators,” Buttigieg said.

The politician said that there needs to be an impact assessment on the full cumulative effect of all the incinerators in one place.

Buttigieg also criticised the lengthy impact assessment for only mentioning residents four times.

“We should have access to an expert to aid people in understanding the best way forward,” Buttigieg added.

More focus on reducing waste, rather than incinerating - NGOs

Environmental NGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), Friends of the Earth Malta, and Malta Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies Association (MEEREA) also spoke up during the meeting.

FAA’s coordinator, Astrid Vella, flagged how Denmark has begun closing down a number of its incinerators because the precautions or standards in place are only as good as the humans running them.

“If the Danes don’t trust themselves, you think we’ll do a better job?” Vella asked.

Friends of the Earth Malta’s Zero Waste Coordinator, Beth Fiteni, said that she understood the reason behind an incinerator, but she urged Malta to focus more on prevention measures.

A MEEREA representative added to Fiteni’s argument, querying whether the plant was built in the most energy-efficient way.