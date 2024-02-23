Properties in London that house Maltese cancer patients undergoing treatment are "completely full", charity Puttinu Cares has said.

Eight patients and their families are on a waiting list for accommodation as the charity struggles with increased demand and ongoing repairs on some buildings.

"The demand is so high that all apartments are completely full with patients," the charity said in a Facebook post. "It really breaks our heart to turn anyone away."

Puttinu said patients are staying longer, some occupying apartments for over a year due to their poor condition.

The charity appealed for donations to its new project in central London so that it will have more apartments to offer for free to patients ad their families.

The organisation told Times of malta that all 26 apartments in Sutton, South London, were full and eight patients were on the waiting list.

It said those left waiting would be forced to make private arrangements themselves, which the charity warned could cost up to £4,000 per month in Sutton and up to £8,000 in central London.

“We’re trying to make miracles here but there are a lot of people travelling abroad for treatment at the moment,” said Puttinu Cares CEO Rennie Zerafa, adding a significant number of patients required long-term care.

“It depends on their treatment, but if something happens a patient can remain [in the charity’s accommodation] for months or even years,” he said.

Highlighting that the number of Maltese patients travelling to the UK for treatment had recently increased, Zerafa estimated the current demand to be at around 60 to 90 patients travelling to the country per month.

And while the charity is working to expand its portfolio of apartments, Zerafa stressed that ongoing repairs to some of its existing apartments damaged in a storm in December were placing an additional strain on its resources.

Repairs are ongoing at the charity's property damaged in a storm in December. Photo: Puttinu Cares.

“The repairs are going fine, but we’re paying a lot to get them done as quickly as possible,” he said. “And maintaining our other 26 apartments costs a lot of money – there's a lot of wear and tear, cleaning fees, taxes and other maintenance costs.”

Zerafa said the charity was currently awaiting permission to begin building work on a property in central London which will provide the organisation with 27 additional studio flats once completed.

The charity, set up in 2002, provides care and support to cancer patients and offers accommodation in Sutton for relatives of patients receiving cancer treatment abroad.

It raises funds through sponsorships, donations and fundraising activities.