The government will issue a €1 million grant for cancer research projects in March.

"Next month, we are issuing a public call for research and innovation projects in cancer," research junior minister Keith Azzopardi Tanti said.

March's research allocation will be almost double the amount granted for 2024 when €600,000 was allocated for research grants.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The centre's total allocated budget for this has also increased to €1.6 million, up from €800,000, Azzopardi Tanti said.

Led by Professor Christian Scerri, the Cancer Research Foundation evaluates research proposals and gives out funds to successful applicants.

It also facilitates collaboration with overseas research institutes for local professionals to network with their foreign counterparts.

The foundation, set up last April also looks to educate the public on cancer prevention. One way the centre does this is via a mobile unit that visits towns across Malta.