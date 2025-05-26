Cannabis use among 15 and 16-year-olds has remained unchanged since the substance was legalised for recreational use in 2021, recent data from the European Union Drugs Agency shows.

Last year, some 11 per cent of teenagers surveyed in Malta said they had tried cannabis at least once in their life, the same proportion recorded in 2019, according to the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs 2024.

Current cannabis use – defined as consumption within the preceding 30 days – and “early onset” use of the substance at age 13 or below also remained unchanged since 2019, hovering at just over four per cent and two per cent, respectively.

Around one-third (30%) of students said cannabis was “fairly or very easy” to get hold of, a slight reduction from an all-time high in 2019 when 33% said it was easy to obtain.

While cannabis was seen as slightly more available in Malta than the average (27 per cent), figures for lifetime, recent and early onset cannabis use among 15 and 16-year-olds in Malta were in line with averages across the 37 countries surveyed.

While boys reported higher cannabis use overall, “Malta stands out as an exception, where cannabis use is more prevalent among girls (14 per cent) than boys (8.6 per cent),” the report said – the first such result since the survey, carried out every five years, began in 1999.

Malta legalised cannabis for recreational use in 2021, allowing adults to carry up to seven grams of the substance and for households to cultivate up to four cannabis plants and store up to 50g of dried cannabis bud at home.

The move attracted criticism from organisations like Caritas and the OASI Foundation, which in a 2021 statement – ahead of the law’s introduction – warned it would “increase the perception among young people that cannabis is harmless, and will eventually continue to increase use”.

The legal notice also allowed for the creation of cannabis associations; the only places people can legally buy weed. The first one opened its doors to members at the start of last year.

The change in law does not permit those younger than 18 to consume cannabis.

The results follow research carried out in Malta earlier this year which found that 92% of 18 to 30-year-olds were confident in their ability to remain drug-free, regardless of legal changes.

Cigarettes

While cannabis use among teens remained unchanged, the report found cigarettes became less popular over the same period, with Malta seeing significantly fewer young smokers than elsewhere in Europe.

The proportion of 15 to 16-year-olds saying they had tried a cigarette at least once in their life had reduced by around a quarter from 2019, dropping from 22% to 16%.

E-cigarettes

Meanwhile, recent e-cigarette use in Malta was among the lowest reported in the study, with only 10% of teenagers saying they had used one in the 30 days preceding the survey. Only the Faroe Islands (6%) reported less recent usage of e-cigarettes.

A larger proportion of girls used e-cigarettes than boys in Malta, the report noted, reporting a gap of 13 percentage points between the sexes.

Alcohol

Differences between the sexes in attitudes to alcohol were among the most pronounced in Malta, where girls were roughly 10 percentage points more likely to have tried alcohol, drunk it in the preceding 30 days and recently engaged in binge drinking – defined as consuming five or more drinks in one sitting.

Girls were also almost two-thirds more likely to have tried an illicit drug, with 15% reporting trying an illegal substance at some time in their life versus 9% of boys.