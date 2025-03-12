The arrested captain of a cargo ship which hit a tanker in the North Sea causing a huge blaze is a Russian national, the ship's owner told AFP on Wednesday.

UK police arrested a 59-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter after the Solong cargo ship, owned by Ernst Russ, slammed into the US-flagged Stena Immaculate on Monday, leaving one missing crew member presumed dead.

"Ernst Russ confirms that the master is a Russian national. The rest of the crew are a mix of Russian and Filipino nationals," the company said in a statement to AFP.

The Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor at the time of the collision, was carrying aviation fuel for the US military. 

 

                

