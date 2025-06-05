A man who set fire to his former neighbour’s car has avoided effective prison time after a court gave him a “last chance” to address his psychological problems.

On Wednesday, a court presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella handed Abraham Grima, 42, a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years.

The case dates back to the night between 16 and 17 May 2021, when Grima’s former neighbour’s car was parked on Triq ix-Xatt, Cospicua, next to the American University.

Security camera footage captured a barefoot man in three-quarter shorts and a hood approaching the car with a plastic container in hand. The footage showed him pouring liquid from the container onto the car and setting it ablaze.

Shortly after the incident occurred, someone notified the victim that her car was on fire and she phoned 112 to report the matter.

Grima was charged in June 2021 with arson, causing damage exceeding €2,500 and breaching bail conditions.

Grima and the victim knew each other, having lived in the same block of apartments one year prior to the incident. Under cross-examination, the victim added that they had never had any serious arguments when neighbours.

She further stated the incident had shocked her and left her feeling scared.

Although the police were unable to identify the man in the footage as Grima, they confirmed that his vehicle was nearby. They also tracked the location of Grima’s phone and found it was present at the scene of the crime.

Court expert Mark Micallef confirmed that the car seen in the security footage was Grima’s.

Based on this evidence, the magistrate concluded that there was enough to find Grima guilty.

The magistrate also noted that Grima committed the crime while on probation and showed no remorse.

However, she recognised that Grima was suffering with psychological problems and was cooperating with his probation officer to address them.

“The Court, given that he is cooperating with probation services and with psychiatrists, considers that it should give him a final chance to address the problems that are affecting him now that he surpasses 40 years of age,” the court said.

Therefore, the court found Grima guilty on all charges and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment, suspended for four years. He was also ordered to pay €2,965 to cover the surveyor's costs and to pay the victim €5,500, the value of the Toyota Vitz he set on fire.

Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Mario Xiberras prosecuted.