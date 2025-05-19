A parked car was damaged on Monday when the wall of an adjacent construction site collapsed onto the vehicle, smashing the back window and damaging the chassis.

The car was parked on a side road off Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s when the wall collapsed as an excavation vehicle worked on site.

The vehicle was continuing its work unperturbed when Times of Malta visited the site shortly afterwards.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

The collapse occurred at a site managed by architectural and structural design company iAS, with works being carried out by Attard-based contractor Faceworks. Both companies have been contacted for comment but no reply has been forthcoming.

Works were underway when Times of Malta visited the site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli. A section of earth appeared to have hit the wall on the opposite side. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

The site is part of the ‘Project Landmark’ development, with works including “demolition of existing dwellings and construction of phase one... including excavation and construction of underground parking”, according to the Planning Authority permit for the site.

This is not the first time a vehicle has fallen victim to a construction site; in 2023, part of an extension to the façade of Valletta residence collapsed onto the street, narrowly missing pedestrians and damaging two cars.

A police spokesperson confirmed a report had been made and that officers were going onsite to assess the damage.

Quetsions were also sent to the Occupational Health & Safety Authority.