A car ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool on Monday during a parade to celebrate the English city's football team's Premier League title.

Police said they received reports that "a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street" shortly after 6pm local time. The car was stopped on the scene. A 53-year-old white British man, a resident of the area, was detained. People were asked not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident.

Eyewitnesses said people had tried to stop the car and shattered its windows as it drove by. Several people were seen lying on the ground.

An AFP journalist saw at least four people taken away on stretchers.

Social media footage appeared to show a dark-coloured car swerving into the dense crowd, at the end of jubilant celebrations as players showed off the trophy on an open-topped bus through the city.

Crowds and uniformed police officers quickly surrounded the vehicle and several people who lay on the ground.

North West Ambulance Service said its crews were "assessing the situation" with other emergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible," a statement read.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident scenes in Liverpool as appalling and said his thoughts were with the victims and the police. He said the police should be given the space to conduct their investigations.

More details soon.