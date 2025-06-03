IDT Finance, a trusted card issuer and strategic partner of Mastercard and Visa, has received authorisation from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

For nearly two decades, IDT Finance has been the go-to partner for businesses seeking card issuance solutions.

With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of successful card programmes, IDT Finance enables large corporates and financial institutions to launch payment products effortlessly, eliminating the complexities of direct licensing.

Securing a licence from MFSA marks a significant step forward for IDT Finance, strengthening its ability to serve clients across the European Economic Area (EEA).

With this authorisation, the firm can now offer its full suite of card issuance and payment services throughout the EU under a single, respected regulatory framework.

The Malta licence also enables IDT Finance to deepen its presence in Europe and operate with greater proximity to partners across the region.

It provides the regulatory clarity and infrastructure needed to support everything from prepaid and debit card programmes to embedded finance and banking-lite solutions, including IBANs, Faster Payments, and Apple Pay/Google Pay compatibility.

For clients, this means more than just access to card schemes.

It means working with a trusted, licensed partner that offers stability, compliance, and tailored support across multiple markets.

With operational hubs now in Malta, London, and Gibraltar, IDT Finance is well positioned to help businesses launch and scale their financial products across borders.

IDT Finance is backed by its parent company, IDT Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed entity with a strong track record in delivering pioneering communication and payment technologies.

Since its inception, IDT Finance has forged strong industry partnerships to enhance its banking and card issuance services, collaborating with leading firms for transaction monitoring, financial reconciliations, card manufacturing, and advanced payment processing.

As the business continues to evolve, IDT Finance is laying the groundwork for its next chapter under the justcards brand.

Luciano Brincat, Managing Director of IDT Finance (EU), said:

"Securing MFSA authorisation is a pivotal moment for IDT Finance in Malta. It reflects our continued commitment to helping businesses deliver on their offering by launching card programmes across various schemes in Europe, underpinned by deep expertise and trusted global partnerships."

Damian Asquez, Executive Director of IDT Finance (EU), Managing Director of IDT Finance (UK) and justbank, added:

"IDT Finance is a trusted partner for businesses seeking efficient, secure, and scalable card issuance solutions. This latest authorisation underscores our dedication to delivering best-in-class BIN sponsorship and payment services. Whether it’s prepaid, debit, or credit card programmes, we stand ready to support businesses across Europe and beyond with our proven expertise and regulatory strength.

As we prepare for our transition to justcards, we remain focused on innovation and delivering seamless, future-ready solutions for our partners."

