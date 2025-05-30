Cardinal Mario Grech was among a handful of names mentioned in Catholic circles as being a potential successor to the late Pope Francis.

In this exclusive interview recorded inside the Vatican, Cardinal Grech says he was relieved he was not the man chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Grech sheds light on the conclave that led to the election of Pope Leo XIV and also touches on various challenges the Church faces, including the problem of many priests not wanting to become bishops.

You can watch or listen to his full Times Talk interview with assistant editor Mark Laurence Zammit using the links below.

Times Talk interviews Mark Laurence Zammit. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

