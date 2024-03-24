As the CEO of CareMalta Group, it is with great pride that I announce our expansion into Gozo, through the new facility - Dar San Ġużepp in Għajnsielem. This milestone marks the first time in our history as a Group, that CareMalta will be present on the sister island, offering our renowned elderly care services to the community of Gozo. Our commitment to excellence in elderly care remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to providing the best possible care services in the heart of Gozo.

For this new project, CareMalta was responsible for all furnishing and fittings necessary to complete and operate Dar San Ġużepp, ensuring that every aspect of the facility meets our high standards. From comfortable living spaces to state-of-the-art medical equipment, we spare no effort in creating an environment that promotes joy, safety, and comfort for our residents.

As CareMalta Group we are known for our committed dedication to our core values: Quality, Safety, Integrity, Development, Dignity, and Well-Being. These values that have defined CareMalta Group for over 30 years, are non-negotiable and guide every decision we make. We believe that by upholding these principles, we can provide not only exceptional care for our residents but also foster a supportive and fulfilling working environment for our team.

Re-engineering operations

Looking ahead, we recognize that the landscape of the care sector in Malta is evolving and as a result at CareMalta Group, we are currently re-engineering the way we operate. We believe that digitalization is key to easing processes across our facilities and homes, giving our employees more time to dedicate to our residents and clients.

Our commitment to quality care remains paramount and a new internal quality assurance model is being introduced. Through this model, we will be able to establish, maintain, and ensure that resident-centredness is achieved at all times.

Growing demand for specialised care

Over the next decade, we anticipate a growing demand for specialised care services, particularly in areas such as dementia care.

As advanced countries have already experienced, the need for nursing and care services is expected to increase substantially. CareMalta Group will meet these challenges head-on, leveraging our expertise and dedication to innovation to ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality of care for our residents.

Our expansion of elderly care services to Gozo with Dar San Guzepp marks a significant step in addressing the growing needs of the elderly population.

­With a commitment to providing compassionate and professional care, this new facility stands as a beacon of hope for families seeking quality support for their loved ones. By extending its reach to Gozo, CareMalta Group demonstrates its dedication to enhancing the well-being and dignity of the elderly, reaffirming its position as the leader in the field of elderly care in Malta and Gozo.

James Sciriha, CEO CareMalta Group.