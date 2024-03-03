CareMalta Group has presented the 2023 Quality Assurance Audit Awards to managers and staff members at each of CareMalta’s facilities for the elderly and HILA’s homes. This year, four facilities and homes received a gold award and eight received a silver award.

Through these awards, the facility and home managers together with their team were presented with an award for their dedication and hard work in the service they offer to the residents and clients, based on their performance in 2023.

CareMalta Group ensures that improvement in the service offered is monitored to ensure a high standard of performance throughout all the facilities and homes and these audit awards serve to encourage the staff to score higher marks than in previous years.

The internal quality assurance audits are carried out in all areas of operations: care and medicine, administration, front office, maintenance, housekeeping, health and safety, and catering.

The awards were presented in each facility by the chairperson of Vassallo Group, Natalie Briffa Farrugia; the CEO of Vassallo Group, Pio Vassallo; the CEO of CareMalta Group, James Sciriha; the CEO of HILA, Janet Silvio; the COO of CareMalta Group, Noel Borg; the quality assurance manager, Matthew Vassallo; and the human resources manager of CareMalta Group, Elisa Camilleri.

As leaders in care since 1993, CareMalta Group caters to more than 1,600 residents and employs a workforce of around 1,400 people.