CareMalta celebrated the first anniversary of its operations in Gozo, with a meaningful community walk/run from the Ta’ Pinu National Shrine to Dar San Ġużepp in Għajnsielem.

On April 12, 2024, CareMalta marked a historic milestone by officially expanding its services to the heart of Gozo, offering essential medical and social care through the Dar San Ġużepp facility.

CareMalta was responsible for furnishing and fittings required to complete and operate the home, ensuring that Dar San Ġużepp meets the highest healthcare and resident well-being standards.

The chairperson of Vassallo Group, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, joined the commemorative walk/run together with the Group CEO of Vassallo Group, Pio Vassallo, shareholders Maryanne Vassallo, Charlene Vella Vassallo, and Chris Vassallo; along with James Sciriha, CEO of CareMalta Group. Members of the CareMalta Group management and dedicated staff also joined the walk/run.