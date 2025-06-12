A carer was charged on Thursday with stealing over €8,000 from the bank account of an elderly man in his care.

Filipino national Homer Jr. Agullana Minguito, 38, was charged with aggravated theft from his 85-year-old employer.

He pleaded not guilty.

In May, the elderly man noticed that €8,300 had been withdrawn from his bank account and filed a report with the police. No details were given about how the man allegedly withdrew the money.

Following the report, police placed the accused on a watchlist. They later discovered he had booked a flight to Turkey, scheduled for Wednesday.

The elderly man was unaware of the accused’s plans to leave the country.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday, a day before his scheduled departure. He was remanded in custody, as he did not request bail.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher, along with AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud, prosecuted.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis acted as legal aid for the accused.