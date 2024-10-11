Popular radio host and broadcaster Carlo Borg Bonaci will host his last Breakfast Show on Magic Malta today, after 13 years at the helm.

Known for his distinctive voice with a unique timbre, perfectly suited to radio, Borg Bonaci has been a beloved presence on the airwaves throughout his career.

Add to that his vibrant personality and enduring connection with listeners, Borg Bonaci has been a morning staple for tens of thousands. But now he is ready to bid farewell to the show. In a heartfelt social media post, Borg Bonaci reflected on his journey: “Next Friday [today], I will be in the Magic studio for the last time, ending a 13-year journey filled with many memories, experiences, situations and beautiful moments that I shared with you and you shared with me.”

Speaking with Times of Malta, Borg Bonaci said he felt “blessed and grateful” for the outpouring of positive messages he received after announcing his departure.

However, he warned that listeners should not expect a grand finale for his final broadcast alongside co-host Ron Briffa.

“I want to close the show just as I began it. Keeping it simple – me, my personality and my music.”

Although stepping away from Magic Malta was Borg Bonaci’s decision, he acknowledged that leaving was not easy.

Having worked on breakfast shows for around 35 years, his voice has become a familiar presence on Maltese airwaves.

Outside of Magic Malta, his career spanned several stations, including Radju Malta, Bay, 101 and XFM. In addition to radio, he has also hosted popular TV quiz shows, further solidifying his place in Maltese entertainment.

Despite stepping out of the spotlight, Borg Bonaci will not be leaving radio completely. He will continue in his role as a radio coordinator at PBS, overseeing Radju Malta, Radju Malta 2 and Magic Malta.

“The plan is to get out of the limelight and work behind the scenes,” he said.

However, Borg Bonaci hinted that this might not be his final goodbye.

“This is my fade out of radio,” he said, noting that staying away from the studio after so many years would be a struggle.

Though eager to embrace new challenges, Borg Bonaci hinted that the microphone might still call him back someday.