The last Carmelite priest to live and serve at Balluta’s Carmelite church, Fr Joe Saliba, has described his “great pain” as the community departs after 165 years.

The move comes amid a decline in vocations, with the archdiocese of Malta set to take over the historic church and convent.

Saliba, who spent a total of 15 years at the convent on and off from his days as a student, served as the final Carmelite in the neo-gothic seafront landmark.

Leaving was difficult, he admitted, though he felt he had done everything possible during his years at the parish.

“I know I did what I could while in the role,” he reflected. “I felt it. But I also felt a great pain with how this has ended— not only for us as Carmelites but also for those we served.”

Originally from Birkirkara, Saliba joined the Carmelite Order in 1973 at 18 years of age, choosing it over the Archbishop’s Seminary for its focus on a life of prayer, contemplation and fraternal service. He served as parish administrator at Balluta from September 2023 until August.

He spoke fondly of the friendships he built with those who supported the Carmelite community, whether individually or through parish councils, groups or local band clubs. Reflecting on his experiences, he said he would always remember celebrating feasts with the community.

Saliba acknowledged the rapid decline of his religious community, saying he had not expected such drastic changes.

“The reality is we are reduced in numbers, and there are fewer vocations. We need to be able to live an authentic religious life as Carmelites and contribute positively to the lives of our communities.”

The Carmelites’ departure from Balluta church, a cherished St Julian’s landmark, is part of a broader trend in Malta, where religious communities face dwindling numbers.

In Mdina, St Peter’s Monastery now houses only a single Benedictine nun, also due to a lack of new members joining.

There are fewer vocations

The Carmelite Order, led by the prior general and his council, has decided to concentrate efforts on sustaining three core communities in Malta.

Moving forward, Carmelite priests will focus on the Fgura parish, the national shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta and the Santa Venera parish. The Carmelites will also continue their work at St Elias College, though their presence at Balluta and Mdina will cease.

A mass on November 3, presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, marked the final transition of responsibilities. The archbishop publicly thanked the Carmelite friars for their years of devotion, addressing an emotional congregation.

“Allow me to thank from the bottom of my heart, in front of God, who is the witness of everything, the Carmelite friars who have given their lives to this parish,” he said.

Alongside Fr Saliba was Fr Joshua Cortis, who will take on the role of parish administrator under the archdiocese.

While saddened by his departure, Saliba encouraged parishioners to look to the future with optimism. “On a positive note, I used to tell people that the Lord has his ways—he closes one door and opens another. Let’s look to the future,” he said.

With the Carmelites’ departure, the archdiocese will now oversee Balluta’s pastoral care, opening a new chapter for this historic parish and its community.

The original Carmelite church was a small neo-gothic chapel built in 1859 on plans by Giuseppe Bonavia.

The church was rebuilt in 1877 on plans by Emanuele Luigi Galizia. Afterwards, it was handed over to the Carmelite friars who rebuilt it again in 1900 on plans by architect Gustavo Vincenti. The Carmelites arrived in Malta in 1418.