Everyday fashion embraces simplicity in Caroll’s spring-summer 2025 collection, making way for exquisite fabrics and vibrant colours to refresh wardrobe essentials. The city-chic aesthetic blends seamlessly with a more casual vibe, creating effortlessly stylish looks.

Playful prints and stripes take centre stage, adding a graphic touch to refined, preppy workwear ensembles. Whether it’s timeless polka dots or bold stripes, this season is all about striking the perfect balance between sophistication and modern femininity.

Caroll’s latest collection is designed for the woman who seeks both comfort and elegance. Luxurious materials, fresh silhouettes and versatile pieces define a wardrobe that effortlessly transitions from day to night. From tailored ensembles to breezy summer dresses, each design is crafted to bring confidence and grace to every moment.

Caroll Malta is located at the Pama Shopping Mall, Mosta.