As part of their EkoSkola action plan, the EkoSkola Committee and the Pastoral Care Team at St Theresa School, Kerċem, organised a heart-warming initiative to spread kindness during the festive season. The school choir took centre stage, performing Christmas carols and playing instruments in Victoria.

The choir, guided by coordinators Joyce Formosa, Catherine Buttigieg, Doreen Borg and Deborah Spiteri, spent weeks rehearsing for the event. Their hard work culminated in a magical performance, supported by Victoria mayor Brian Azzopardi.

As the choir moved through the streets of Victoria, their music filled the air with joy, drawing crowds who joined in the festive spirit. The event beautifully captured the essence of Christmas, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.

The public’s generosity shone brightly, with donations collected in aid of the Community Chest Fund. This initiative not only brought smiles and festive cheer, but also underscored the power of music and kindness in bringing people together for a meaningful cause.