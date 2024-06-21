Ed Sheeran fans planning to watch the pop superstar in concert will not be allowed to park their cars near the Ta' Qali venue, with organisers providing a €10 shuttle bus instead.

With more than 35,000 fans expected to attend the concert on 26 June, organisers Greatt have announced an official shuttle service provided by Koptaco for all attendees, to reduce traffic and parking problems in the area.

No private cars will be permitted in Ta’ Qali and the surrounding periphery on the night of the concert and ‘Y-Plate’ taxi drop-off points are a 20-minute walk from the main entrance. Those planning to travel via scooter or bike will be allowed to access the area.

“We strongly urge everyone to make use of this shuttle service for a convenient and hassle-free experience,” Greatt said in a statement.

A round trip will cost fans €10 and organisers say the shuttle will pass through an exclusive route, ensuring a closer drop-off point near the entrance.

Shuttle pick-up points are:

Additional parking fees will apply at private car parks.

The shuttle buses will depart from the pick-up points before the event at 5.30 pm and after the event at 11.45 pm.

Organisers urge fans to be at the pick-up points 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

"Buses will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis," organisers said.

"Each bus will be filled to its full seating capacity. Please note that seating arrangements cannot be pre-booked or pre-arranged, and we cannot guarantee that entire parties will be seated together on the same bus in advance."

Tickets for the shuttle bus are available here.

Queries can be emailed at eventsshuttlebus@gmail.com.