To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tignanello, one of the most influential red wines that was ahead of its times, Maserati crafted a customised Fuoriserie version of its latest creation, GranCabrio Folgore, the most futuristic expression of the current 100 per cent electric production from the Modena-based brand. The bespoke, which was exclusively created for Marchesi Antinori, will be auctioned, on July 14, in California at Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala, one of the leading arts charity events in the USA.

