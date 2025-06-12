David Casa believes it is “inconceivable” that his long-time European Parliament colleague Roberta Metsola should leave her role as EP president. However, the PN MEP said Metsola should be “part of the solution” for the opposition party.

His comments come following reports that Metsola is considering becoming leader of the Nationalist Party while holding her senior Brussels role until her term elapses in January 2027.

Should that happen, Metsola would not be able to take on the constitutional role of opposition leader, meaning someone else would need to be appointed instead.

“To me, it is inconceivable that she should leave this post only 10 months into her new mandate. By natural consequence, she cannot take on the role traditionally held by a PN leader,” said Casa, who was first elected to the EP in 2004.

Still, the veteran MEP said “no politician in Malta has ever enjoyed the level of support that she does.”

“So it also makes sense that Roberta should be part of the solution as part of a team in terms of the opposition party in Malta.”

What shape and form that will take remains to be seen.

Since Bernard Grech resigned as leader of the Nationalist Party, Metsola has faced increasing pressure to declare herself after Grech announced his resignation on Tuesday.

MP Beppe Fenech Adami has even openly asked Metsola to take on the leadership role.

"I have no doubt that Roberta Metsola has the support of the parliamentary group, the vast majority of PN supporters, and the Maltese electorate.

"I have no doubt that when Metsola comes to make the decision that needs to be taken, she takes all of this into consideration."

Others, including Grech and MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Ryan Callus, have strongly hinted that they want Metsola to be the party’s next leader.

Metsola, the PN's biggest vote-winner in the European Parliament elections, has so far not commented on her future.

However, Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that she has started a series of meetings with Nationalist MPs and officials to explore a possible return to Malta as party leader.

Sources said Metsola appears to be open to the prospect of taking the helm of the troubled opposition party but only if enough people within it are willing to cooperate with the radical change she feels is needed.

Casa, who is a fervent Metsola ally and even coordinated his last electoral campaign on getting the EP president’s second-choice votes, had words of praise for his PN MEP colleague on Thursday.

“Roberta Metsola has soared to heights once thought out of reach for a citizen of the EU’s smallest member state. And in the last years, she has given the European Parliament a strong voice on the world stage and has been a phenomenal advocate for citizens across the EU and her Maltese constituents in particular,” he said.