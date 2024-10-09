Nationalist MEP David Casa has met the European Commissioner-designate for democracy, justice and the rule of law and urged him to ensure that the commission 'gets serious' about the rule of law in Malta.

The meeting with Irishman Michael McGrath (Fianna Fáil/Renew) was held as the European Parliament prepares to question the commissioners-designate next month.

Casa urged McGrath to demonstrate “a readiness to act in view of the severity of the rule of law crisis” and to commit to concrete action to address the urgent concerns of so many citizens across Malta and the European Union, the European People's Party said in a statement. The PN forms part of the EPP.

Casa complained about the government's failure to implement the recommendations of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, institutional failure to prosecute high-level corruption, and the 'capture' of state bodies like the public broadcaster.

He also asked the commissioner-designate to closely monitor proceedings involving former prime minister Joseph Muscat..