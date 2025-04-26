Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Transport Minister Chris Bonett over a video he published on his Facebook page.

Last week, Cassola sent a complaint to Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi requesting an investigation into the breach of ethics by the minister, as he published a video advertising new bus routes on his personal social media page.

“Instead of the video being broadcast on the Transport Ministry’s website, in accordance with the rules established by Commissioner Hyzler and repeatedly reiterated by you, this video was broadcast directly on Minister Chris Bonett’s Facebook page,” Cassola said.

At the time of writing, Cassola said that this video had only been published to Bonett’s personal page.

This video was later published on April 21 on the Facebook page Infrastruttura.

“Even in a positive initiative like this, government members still feel the need to assert their arrogance," Cassola added.

Besides being a breach of ethics, Cassola said that this is an act of defiance by the minister towards the commissioner.

Former Standards Commissioner George Hyzler had found former minister Konrad Mizzi to be in breach of ethics for using public resources to maintain his personal Facebook page.

That ruling led to ethics guidelines being drafted for ministers to abide by when posting on social media, and prompted many ministries and entities to set up their own Facebook pages.