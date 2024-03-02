Pool player Clayton Castaldi and weightlifter Tenishia Thornton were the main winners at the 64th edition of the Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali which were held on Saturday night.

A total of 12 honours were announced, seven of which were a result of the votes by the jury.

Castaldi and Thornton were honoured for their excellent performances on the international scene during the past 12 months.

Castaldi stole the headlines last year when he became the first Maltese player to win the Ultimate Pol WEPF World 8-Ball Pool Championship after a thrilling 11-9 victory in the final against professional player Josh Kane.

On the other hand, Thornton continues to cement herself as Malta’s most talented weightlifter after winning a spate of medals in international competitions.

