A casual election will be held to appoint a replacement for Floriana's Labour councillor Justin Haber, who resigned after he was found guilty of threatening his sister.

In a press statement on Monday, the Electoral Commission said nominations for the casual election opened on Monday and will continue to be received until Wednesday at noon.

A casual election is held whenever a councillor vacates a seat.

Haber, a former goalkeeper who won 54 caps for the Maltese national team, was handed a restraining order by a court last month, after admitting under oath that he sent his sister Pearl Vella Haber a voice message in which he threatened to behead her.

A week later, he announced his resignation from the Floriana local council.

Haber was first elected to the Floriana local council in 2022 after contesting on the Labour ticket.