Conversations around environmental sustainability and personal wellness, are taking centre stage in today’s world. And with good reason - the choices we make every day, hold profound significance for ourselves, and the communities we live in. What we put on our plates not only affects our immediate health but also shapes the world around us.

As a former academic in the field, I’ve long advocated for the integration of local fish into our diets. Multiple renowned studies have recognized the pivotal role our local fish, in both individual and public health. Beyond their gastronomic appeal, the diverse array of fish caught by hardworking Maltese fishers, offer a multitude of benefits for consumers and the planet alike.

Opting for local seafood goes beyond satisfying our palates, or even our budgets. By ensuring affordable and steady access to this nutritious food, we contribute directly to a significant reduction of our carbon footprint. By fostering a healthier environment, we are able to continue bolstering our local economy, and fortify food security within our communities.

A few days ago, in collaboration with the Malta Food Agency, we organized an enlightening seminar, highlighting to the general public the significance of local fish in maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Expert speakers from various fields, spanning from podiatry and gynaecology to holistic therapy and physical activity, emphasized the numerous ways in which a fish-based diet can enhance our health, both in the short and long term.

A fish-based diet can provide many important benefits.

The discussions shed light on the broad spectrum of benefits associated with incorporating fish into our diets. Some of these benefits may be less well-known then others, but all of them are equally significant.

Fatty fish like mackerel, and small fish like bogue, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, stand out for their ability to mitigate inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. Regular consumption has been linked to lower blood pressure and a decreased likelihood of stroke, making it a cornerstone of cardiovascular health.

Moreover, omega-3s, particularly those abundant in most fresh fish, play a pivotal role in brain health. Chemicals like DHA enhance cognitive function, memory retention, and play a significant role in reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Emerging research also suggests a link between omega-3 intake and mood regulation, with fish consumption potentially alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In addition to these benefits, fish provides a wealth of essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals crucial for overall well-being. This is all the more important for our children. The introduction of healthy habits at a tender age, leaves a significant impact on the physiological development of the next generation. Moreover, the knowledge and practices instilled at such a young age, will be passed from one generation to another, thus leaving a lasting legacy.

For us adults, expecting mothers and even the elderly, a fish-based diet can provide many other important benefits as well. Vitamin D, found abundantly in fish, is essential for bone health and immune function, while minerals like selenium, zinc, and iron support various physiological processes in the body. Being a lean source of protein, fish promotes satiety, aiding in weight management and offering a nutritious alternative to other animal proteins with higher saturated fat content.

Embracing a diet rich in local fish, ideally with at least two servings per week as recommended by health organizations, not only enhances our own health but also contributes to the well-being of our communities. However, it’s imperative to make informed choices when selecting fish, prioritizing sustainably sourced varieties to minimize environmental impact and safeguard marine ecosystems for generations to come. By embracing the bounty of the sea responsibly, we can nourish our bodies while preserving the health of our planet.