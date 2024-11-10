Seventeen University of Malta students were awarded funds from the Bursary Fund of the Catenian Association in Malta after they carried out voluntary work in Africa last summer.

Cheques for a total of €8,400 were presented to 12 students who were taking care of young children in Egypt and to another five students who carried out voluntary work with the Sisters of Mother Teresa in Ethiopia.

The presentation evening, held on October 30 at Dar Manuel Magri, the Jesuit residence at the university, started with an introduction by Fr Patrick Magro, SJ, who is in charge of the University Chaplaincy.

The students then shared their experiences and were grateful for the many blessings they had received. The students noted that those they helped were happy despite their poverty.

Steve Fenech, the Maltese Catenians’ Provincial director, then spoke briefly about the Catenian Association and its presence through five groups in Malta and another in Gozo. He was followed by the Provincial membership officer, George Portelli, who confirmed that this year, another group from the MSSP Youth Foundation together with two youth groups from Gozo were similarly assisted in carrying out voluntary work abroad, so that a total of €22,000 were awarded this year from the Catenian Bursary Fund.

Portelli added that Catenians who are experienced professionals can also offer mentoring for young professionals, students or graduates setting out in their careers.

The event was concluded with the distribution of cheques to each of the 17 successful applicants.

For more information about the Catenians, contact George Portelli, e-mail: georportelli@gmail.com or call him on 7900 8936.