The CC Global Balanced Income Fund, a top-performing fund managed by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Management has delivered a robust total return of 9.34% over one year, net of all fees.

Building on this success, the fund is now offering a limited-time reinvestment opportunity of up to €1,000, based on the amount invested, for new investments made during February and March 2025.

“This fund is a reliable option for medium-to-long-term wealth growth and this initiative reflects our firm’s commitment to creating accessible opportunities for individuals seeking to achieve their financial goals,” said Jordan Portelli, co-portfolio manager of the CC Global Balanced Income Fund.

The CC Global Balanced Income Fund is a UCITS fund that adopts a diversified, multi-asset strategy by allocating capital to global stocks and bonds to deliver reliable income and long-term capital appreciation. By selectively targeting opportunities within equities and bonds across various regions, the fund seeks to moderate market volatility while taking advantage of growth opportunities.

Delving deeper into the successful numbers registered during 2024, Portelli added: “2024 was a successful year for CC Funds’ top-performing fund, as it retained a top-quartile ranking* over five years among global funds in its category and remarkably doubled its net asset value over the past five years.”

“The fund’s track record at the end of 2024 speaks for itself, as it stacked up a rolling total return of 9.34% over one year and an annualised rate of 5% over five years, a respectable performance for a medium-risk product with a risk rating of four out of seven,” he added.

“The fund’s net asset value continued its growth over the past years as its active approach is reflected in its performance track record. With our fine-tuned investment strategy, we have successfully captured market opportunities and created long-term value for customers,” he added.

Portelli attributed the fund’s consistent performance to the team of professionals actively pushing boundaries and monitoring global opportunities.

“Our team of investment professionals actively monitor global markets and adjust the portfolio accordingly to seize as many opportunities as swiftly as possible, while ensuring a balanced and risk-mitigated approach. By balancing a diversified mix of bonds and equities, we strive to ensure the CC Global Balanced Income Fund maximises returns and profitability for its investors while minimising risk.”

Customers investing in the CC Global Balanced Income Fund during February and March will benefit from a limited-time offer, where customers earn up to €1,000, based on the invested amount, reinvested back into their portfolio – a perfect opportunity for customers who want to start growing their money from as little as €5,000.

While terms and conditions apply, this offer is valid until March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is a marketing communication. Terms and conditions apply. Offer valid until 31/03/2025.

The annualised return is the average annual growth of the fund and is determined as of January 31, 2025 on the return of the accumulator class of shares of the fund over the preceding five- and one-year periods.

The performance figures quoted refer to the past, and past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment may go down as well as up. Prospective investors should make their own research before making any investment decisions and should consider whether they fully understand the associated risks and should seek the assistance of a financial advisor if in doubt. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the Key Information Document, available on https://www.ccfunds.com.mt/funds/global-balanced-income-fund-acc/ or at the address below, before making any final investment decision.

CC Funds SICAV p.l.c. is licensed as a Collective Investment Scheme by the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) under the Investment Services Act and qualifies as ‘Maltese’ UCITS. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Management Limited(“CCIM”) is licensed to conduct Investment Services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act. Approved for issue by CCIM, Ewropa Business Centre, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara BKR 9034.