The Concept Stadium, a Maltese creative marketing agency, recently celebrated a significant milestone in the career of Lorraine Borg, marking 10 years of dedication and growth with the company. Her journey is a testament to the agency’s commitment to fostering talent, rewarding loyalty, and creating opportunities for career advancement.

Borg joined the Concept Stadium in 2013 as a graphic designer. Her talent and determination quickly set her apart, leading to a series of progressive roles that highlighted her versatility and passion. In 2019, she transitioned to Client Partner, managing the agency’s account, Unilever, and overseeing an extensive portfolio of international brands.

Her journey of professional development continued in 2021 when Borg took on the role of executive assistant, where she contributed to business development and strategic initiatives. By 2023, her hard work and dedication culminated in her appointment as Chief Brand Officer, a position that sees her leading the agency’s efforts in branding, human resources, and finance.

Borg also regularly mentors students undertaking placements at the Concept Stadium. She is committed to guiding them on how to tackle, assess, analyse, and provide solutions to real-world marketing challenges. This hands-on approach ensures that students gain a first-hand understanding of what it takes to succeed in the marketing industry and elevate their skills to a professional level.

Reflecting on her journey, Borg shared her personal mantra: "You can do whatever you want, as long as you do it with passion. A marketing agency like the Concept Stadium is the perfect place for someone like me, who is always on the lookout for a new challenge."

Jonathan Dalli, founder and CEO of the Concept Stadium, expressed his pride in Borg's accomplishments: "At the Concept Stadium, we believe in investing in people and being people-first. Lorraine’s journey is an inspiring example of how loyalty, hard work, and talent can thrive when nurtured. It has been a privilege to witness her growth and success over the years and we look forward to continue growing together."