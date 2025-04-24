National dance company ŻfinMalta is celebrating its 10th anniversary, a milestone it says represents “a decade of growth, creativity and artistic excellence”.

Over the past 10 years, the company has transformed Malta’s dance scene, while also gaining recognition as an international touring company.

This week, ŻfinMalta is marking this momentous occasion with a programme of performances and participatory events at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema under the banner of Żfin10.

