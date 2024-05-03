2024 Grammy Award Winner Julian Marley & The Uprising and pop artist Ronan Keating will be headlining this year’s edition of The Għaxaq Music Festival.

It kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 with Julian Marley’s Colors of Royal World Tour. Marley’s career spans decades, establishing himself as one of reggae’s most influential voices, captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and infectious grooves.

Fans can expect a setlist featuring new hits from his fresh Grammy award album, as well as classic hits such as Boom Draw, Systems, and Lemme Go, alongside Bob Marley’s repertoire with hits such as One Love and Three Little Birds, thus paying homage to his father's timeless music.

Julian Marley

Saturday, July 27, will see Irish band Boyzone’s former frontman Ronan Keating taking centre stage.

He is expected to revisit his former band’s extensive repertoire of hits such as No Matter What and Love Me for a Reason as well as that of his solo career, with hits such as When You Say Nothing at All, Life Is a Rollercoaster, and If Tomorrow Never Comes. Keating will be performing with his full band.

Tickets for the 25th Anniversary Edition of the Għaxaq Music Festival will go on sale Monday, May 6, at 11am from www.showshappening.com with early-bird discounts available for a limited time. This festival is under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture.