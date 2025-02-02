St Paul’s Missionary College in Rabat celebrates 60 years since its foundation, which first welcomed students on October 3, 1964. As part of the celebrations, Archbishop Charles Scicluna visited the school, where he celebrated mass, engaged in a Q&A session with the students and participated in a dialogue with the staff.

Reflecting on the Gospel passage of the conversion of St Paul, the archbishop emphasised how an encounter with Jesus enlightens and transforms us because we can see the truth about our lives. He shared how God calls us by name as a sign of His love because He knows each one of us and cares for us through the Church and those around us.

Founded by Fr Stanley Tomlin MSSP, St Paul’s Missionary College was envisioned as a place to nurture vocations and provide holistic Christian formation, guided by its motto: Instrue Me et Vivam – “Teach me, and I will live”. The school’s foundation was laid by MSSP members, integrating education with pastoral care. Initially, it operated from convent rooms converted into classrooms, later expanding with St Agatha’s Auditorium (1982) and the Junior School (2011).

With over 150 staff, it has now educated more than 3,000 students, fostering holistic development – academic, spiritual, social and emotional. The college emphasises collaboration between parents and staff, ensuring a supportive community. Students are given the opportunity to grow through co-curricular activities, sports and outreach programmes, embracing social responsibility and the missionary ideals of founder Fr Joseph De Piro.

For 60 years, the college has thrived through the dedication of MSSP priests, educators, parents, and benefactors, providing generations with a Christ-centred education and a strong sense of belonging.