Bank of Valletta (BOV) has announced the sixth mini concert in its 50th-anniversary cultural series, set to feature the unveiling of a newly restored 16th-century painting, The Guardian Angel by Louis Finson, alongside captivating performances by renowned musicians. Scheduled for November 8 at 7pm, this event is a unique opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in the artistic and cultural world of our islands. The event will be held at the Oratory of the Onorati Jesuits’ Church in Valletta.

With previous anniversary events across Malta, including at Ta’ Pinu Basilica in Gozo, this concert series has become a cherished occasion to bring people together. This sixth concert will feature the Cordia String Quartet and Harpist Jacob Portelli, adding a vibrant musical element that complements the significance of the artwork’s unveiling. Their repertoire will showcase an array of classical compositions, complementing the event’s artistic focus and adding depth to the evening.

The centrepiece of the evening is the unveiling of The Guardian Angel, a significant work by Flemish artist Louis Finson, known for his connection to Caravaggio. The painting’s recent restoration uncovered cracks, areas of overpainting from previous interventions, and an oxidized varnish layer. Detailed conservation efforts have returned the artwork to its original brilliance, enabling a new generation to appreciate this historical masterpiece. Originally displayed in the Chapel of the Guardian Angel in Valletta, this work has been beautifully restored, allowing attendees to witness the brilliance of its details, enhanced and preserved by expert hands.

There will also be a short lecture by Valentina Lupo, conservator and Director of Atelier del Restauro, the skilled team behind the restoration. Prof. Keith Sciberras, Head of the Department of History of Art within the Department of History of Art at the University of Malta, will discuss the relevance of this historical 16th century masterpiece.

“This event is a special opportunity for everyone to engage with the history and culture that surrounds us,” shared Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at BOV. “It symbolizes BOV’s commitment to our communities by connecting people with Malta’s heritage, and we encourage everyone to participate in this celebration of art and music.”

The event is free for everyone, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The bank invites everyone to join in this celebration of cultural heritage, history, and live music, offering an opportunity to connect with the arts in a meaningful way.