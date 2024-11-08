In a milestone year marking its 50th anniversary, Bank of Valletta renewed its support towards Gozo’s celebrated operatic season, bringing Giacomo Puccini’s Il Trittico and Giuseppe Verdi’s Giovanna d’Arco. These productions reflect both Gozo’s rich cultural heritage and Bank of Valletta’s dedication to nurturing the arts across the Maltese Islands.

Teatru Aurora’s staging of Il Trittico celebrated the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s death with three one-act operas presented together, each exploring themes of love, loss, and the human condition. “It has been a unique opportunity for Maltese audiences to experience Il Trittico as Puccini intended it to be. This has also been made possible through the hard work of the Aurora's volunteers and the ongoing support from Bank of Valletta,” said Maestro Colin Attard.

Meanwhile, Teatru Astra’s production of Giovanna d’Arco captivated audiences with the powerful tale of Joan of Arc. Maestro John Galea noted: “Verdi’s music brings depth to this iconic story, and it’s always a thrill to see audiences respond so strongly.”

Reflecting on the bank’s commitment, Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at Bank of Valletta, said: “This year, Gozo’s Opera Houses staged two exceptional productions, showcasing the rich emotional depth and drama that only opera can deliver. Such productions bring people together and celebrate Maltese talent. Our support is about helping Gozo cultivate a niche that brings visitors and locals together through world-class performances. These productions reflect the hard work and passion of volunteers and artists who share a vision of Gozo as a vibrant cultural destination.”

As Bank of Valletta celebrates 50 years of service and being an active member of the local communities, it remains firm in its commitment to help pave the way for the island’s cultural sector to flourish, creating new opportunities for artistic expression and attracting visitors from Malta and beyond.