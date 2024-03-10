As the Responsible Gaming Foundation (RGF) marks its 10th anniversary this year, reflecting on its journey, achievements, challenges and the road ahead is a fitting moment.

Set up in 2014 with a mission to mitigate the negative impacts of problem gambling through education and awareness, the foundation has stood as a source of hope for many and a means of support for those who have experienced gambling harm.

As we celebrate this milestone, we delve into the foundation’s past, present and commitment to evolve alongside a dynamic gambling industry, ensuring a sustainable future for all stakeholders.

Over the past 10 years, the foundation has acknowledged the need for a structured approach to gambling-related harms, recognising the fine line between gambling for entertainment on the one hand and the descent into a spiral of addiction on the other.

The RGF’s relentless voice on a broad section of the local media has been a constant reminder of this pastime’s potential for harm.

Another highlight in its journey has been the launch of the ‘Take Action: Against Problem Gambling in Malta’ national awareness campaign, which sought to raise awareness and stimulate the debate on gambling harms and addiction.

The setting up of a national support line for those affected by gambling addiction has been another milestone for the foundation.

When it comes to the younger demographic, the foundation believes that excessive virtual gaming (like console gaming, etc) can also have harmful effects on our children as well as potentially stimulate addictive tendencies. Therefore, it has sought to promote alternative activities to balance disproportionate screentime, thus encouraging our youth to engage in other varied pastimes by financially aiding various NGOs, clubs and voluntary organisations within the sporting, cultural and musical spheres.

The foundation’s services have provided a lifeline to countless individuals

Another strategic development was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Aġenzija Sedqa within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, intent on consolidating the already strong collaboration with this significant organisation, whereby, among other matters, a referral system was set up to cater for those severe cases identified by the RGF that could receive immediate attention by Sedqa’s dedicated addictions team. This collaboration continues to go from strength to strength as more collaborative projects are expected to be undertaken.

The RGF has also made great efforts to foster positive relationships with iGaming operators, urging them to implement more stringent policies regarding responsible gaming and to adhere to solid ethical standards while creating new games. Assuring that gambling stays mainly a source of entertainment without exceeding the limits which lead to destructive activity has been greatly aided by these partnerships.

Today, the RGF is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication and a clear vision. The foundation’s services have provided a lifeline to countless individuals, offering them the support and guidance needed to deal with and overcome gambling addiction.

Furthermore, its continuous media presence has significantly increased public awareness about the risks associated with gambling. However, this journey has not been without its challenges. The rapid evolution of the gambling industry, particularly with the rise of online gambling, has presented new hurdles.

The anonymity and accessibility of online platforms have made it increasingly difficult to identify and assist those at risk. Nonetheless, the RGF has remained adaptive, continuously improving its strategies to address these modern challenges.

As the RGF looks towards the future with a renewed sense of optimism, its goals are clear: to evolve at the same pace as the iGaming industry, ensuring responsible gaming practices are deeply embedded and codified within the whole sector.

The foundation aims to enhance its outreach and support services, leveraging technology to identify and assist those in need more effectively.

The RGF is also committed to strengthening its partnerships with stakeholders across the board, fostering a continuous collaborative environment where player safety is borne not out of regulatory necessity or obligation but out of a sense of authentic conviction for the welfare of players and their significant others.

The RGF’s 10th anniversary is not simply a celebration of past achievements but a beacon of hope for the future. As the foundation continues to navigate the convolutions of the gambling industry, its steadfast commitment to education, awareness and support promises a safer gambling environment for all.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager, Responsible Gaming Foundation (e-mail: kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt).

www.rgf.org.mt