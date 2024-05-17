World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated on May 17 each year, with this year’s focus being on digital innovation for a more inclusive and sustainable future. It also marks the 159th anniversary of the establishment of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Digital innovation is crucial for economic progress and global development, offering opportunities for growth and solutions to societal challenges. However, the global digital divide remains a concern, with uneven progress leading to a digital innovation gap.

The ITU, as the United Nations agency for digital technologies, is leading efforts to bridge this gap and create equal opportunities for all, spearheading initiatives to promote innovation for development, support entrepreneurship and leverage international technical standards to drive digital transformation across various industries.

Through partnerships and collaborative frameworks, the ITU convenes experts and leaders worldwide to drive innovation and address global challenges. By nurturing innovation and investing in collaboration, the ITU aims to create a brighter, more connected future for generations to come.

The ITU leads several initiatives to promote digital innovation for development. These include the Digital Innovation Ecosystems portfolio, which empowers members to unlock their digital potential through services such as digital innovation policy assessments, networking platforms, innovation challenges and knowledge programmes. Additionally, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development supports stakeholders with new, resilient approaches to navigate the digital world.

The ITU also leverages international technical standards to support digital transformation in areas such as energy, transportation, healthcare, financial services and agriculture. Furthermore, the ITU’s partnerships and collaborative frameworks, such as ‘AI for Good’ and ‘United for Smart Sustainable Cities’, provide key support for promoting digital innovation.

It is imperative for political leaders to reignite Malta’s leading role within the ITU

Malta has emerged as a leader in digital technology and innovation within the EU, with the ITU playing a pivotal role in laying the foundations for the country’s key economic sectors. Through initiatives such as fin tech and the gaming, aviation, maritime, hospitality and transhipment industries, Malta has harnessed the potential of ICT to drive economic growth and revenue generation.

The ITU has recognised Malta’s dynamic approach to digital technology, acknowledging it as a role model for ICT development. The economic strength of the country has been significantly bolstered by the revenue potential of ICT, contributing substantially to the nation’s annual budget and enhancing the well-being of society, as envisioned in the ITU’s Missing Link report of 1985.

As Malta continues to thrive in the digital innovation landscape, it is crucial for us in Malta not to overlook the ITU, which has been instrumental in Malta’s progress over the last two decades. Its continued support and collaboration are essential to sustain and further the country’s digital advancement.

Therefore, an appeal is made to the governing administration to recognise and prioritise the partnership with the ITU, ensuring that Malta continues to benefit from the expertise and resources provided by this influential international organisation.

In this era of the Metaverse, AI, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, robotics and other digital innovations, the ITU serves as the quintessential vehicle for global collaboration and advancement. Through its focus groups on these subjects, Maltese tech experts and emerging talents have the opportunity to actively participate in the international landscape, expanding their knowledge and influence in these cutting-edge developments.

As we celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, it is imperative for political leaders to reignite Malta’s leading role within the ITU, a position the country had established in the early 1980s and the subsequent decade. By embracing this renewed commitment, Malta can continue to be at the forefront of digital innovation and contribute significantly to the global technological landscape.

Ambassador Emeritus Anthony De Bono is a former CEO of Telemalta Corporation (1983-1997), chairperson of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation and Malta’s special envoy to the UN’s ITU.