The Malta International Business Awards (MIBA) are back this year, once again recognising and celebrating Malta-based businesses that have demonstrated exceptional prowess in the global marketplace.

The 2024 edition of the MIBA, which will be held on November 29, promises to be a great event, with awards spanning four categories: best SME exporter, best large exporter, best high potential exporter and best emerging markets exporter, as well as an award for the overall winner. These categories reflect the diverse strengths of Malta’s international business community, showcasing excellence across various sectors, the organisers said.

During a press conference launching the event, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs Ian Borg expressed his support for the event.

“The Malta International Business Awards represent the diverse landscape of Malta’s export industry and underscore our commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes and sectors in their international endeavours. This is key to Malta’s ongoing economic success, as it highlights our dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment that nurtures innovation, encourages entrepreneurship, and facilitates international trade,” Borg said.

“By recognising and celebrating the achievements of our businesses, we not only showcase Malta’s economic vibrancy but also attract further investment and opportunities for growth. Through strategic initiatives and policies aimed at enhancing our competitiveness on the global stage, the government continues to play a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding Malta’s economic prosperity.”

David Matrenza, chairman TradeMalta, Geoffrey Fichte, CEO HSBC Bank Malta plc, and Joseph Pace, council member of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry, all offered their insights and thoughts on the international business landscape and Malta’s position in it during the press conference.

The MIBA are more than an awards ceremony − they are a celebration of the remarkable efforts of Malta-based businesses trading internationally, organisers TradeMalta said.

“Our mission has always been to actively support Malta-based businesses of all sizes in their international ventures, and this third edition of the MIBA is testament to the commitment we stand for by celebrating and recognising the sterling work and achievements of such businesses,” David Matrenza, chairman of TradeMalta, said.

Geoffrey Fichte, CEO of HSBC Bank Malta plc, emphasised the partnership’s significance.

“Our collaboration with TradeMalta for the MIBA underscores HSBC’s commitment to fostering the growth of Malta’s international business sector and highlights the potential of Maltese companies on the global stage,” he said.

Pace highlighted the unprecedented challenges faced by the global economy over the last three years while pointing to the remarkable resilience and adaptability showed by Maltese businesses.

“Not only did they survive, but they thrived, seizing opportunities and navigating through uncertainties with unwavering determination,” he said.

“The Trade Malta Awards represent more than just a recognition of excellence; they embody the tireless efforts and remarkable achievements of our entrepreneurs, exporters and industry leaders.”

The awards ceremony promises to be an evening of recognition and networking among the movers and shakers of Malta’s business world. Businesses keen on vying for one of the awards are encouraged to submit their applications by the end of May 2024, with further details available on the official MIBA website.

The awards are being organised by TradeMalta and HSBC Bank Malta plc, as TradeMalta’s strategic partner, with the support of Emirates and Grant Thornton as supporting partners. Times of Malta is the media partner. Additionally, the awards are endorsed by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, as well as the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the awards, including application details and an entrant guide, visit www.miba.mt or contact TradeMalta at info@trademalta.org or call 2247 2400.