Heritage Malta, in collaboration with the Dominican community of Valletta, is holding an exhibition about Giuseppe Calì at the basilica of St Mary of Porto Salvo and St Dominic, Valletta. Many consider this basilica as a museum for works by Calì.

The exhibition, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Robert Abela, on May 21 at 7.15pm, is being held at the basilica’s chapel of the Holy Crucifix and Our Lady of Sorrows. It will feature, among other items, several bozzetti by Calì.

Born in Valletta, Calì was baptised at St Dominic parish church, Valletta. He was one of the seven offspring of artist and musician Raffaele Calì and of mezzo soprano Giovanna Padiglione. His parents, who were from Naples, moved to Malta in 1840.

Among the several paintings by Calì found at St Dominic’s is the altarpiece adorning the right-hand side altar of the church, featuring St Dominic supervising the burning of heretical literature, oil on canvas, 1898.

In recent years, extensive paintwork restoration has been carried out at the basilica which is embellished with paintings by Calì, including the ceiling over the main passageway. All of Calì’s works underwent extensive restoration by Agatha Grima.

The exhibition is open until June 4 during the church’s opening hours. Admission is free.