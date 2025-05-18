St Nicholas College, Dun Manwel Attard School, Wardija opened its doors to the public on May 4 for Warda Fest ’25, an inclusive open day and family fun event designed to celebrate the spirit of its school community.

Specialising in tailored educational programmes for young adults with diverse learning needs, the school welcomed students, families and members of the wider community for a day filled with educational activities and entertainment.

Visitors enjoyed an array of interactive stalls focused on environmental awareness, community services and local produce.

The event also featured live music and entertainment, and engaging hands-on sessions in gardening, pottery and crafts.

For the more active guests, sports activities and games provided fun for all ages.

Guided school tours were offered throughout the day, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about the school’s inclusive approach to education, its facilities and the specialised support it provides.

For more information about the school’s programmes, call the school on 2598 6780 or e-mail snc.dunmanwelattard@ilearn.edu.mt.